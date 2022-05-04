These Are the Counties in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 196,321 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,728 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,516 confirmed infections in Perry County, or 24,375 for every 100,000 people.

Though Perry County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Little Rock metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 358 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Perry County, above the 295 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Perry County, AR 24,375 2,516 358 37 2 Grant County, AR 24,682 4,464 337 61 3 Saline County, AR 26,192 30,909 286 337 4 Pulaski County, AR 26,280 103,404 299 1,177 5 Lonoke County, AR 27,574 19,910 337 243 6 Faulkner County, AR 28,687 35,118 257 315

