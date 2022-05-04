ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSU3Plb00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 322,694 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,132 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Birmingham-Hoover than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Birmingham metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chilton County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,116 confirmed infections in Chilton County, or 25,304 for every 100,000 people.

Though Chilton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Birmingham metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 471 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Chilton County, above the 368 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Birmingham-Hoover metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Chilton County, AL 25,304 11,116 471 207
2 Blount County, AL 25,981 14,977 422 243
3 Jefferson County, AL 28,056 185,140 358 2,360
4 Bibb County, AL 28,583 6,439 462 104
5 Shelby County, AL 28,864 60,978 213 451
6 St. Clair County, AL 28,990 25,310 476 416
7 Walker County, AL 29,048 18,734 687 443

