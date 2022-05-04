These Are the Counties in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 151,654 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,925 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lexington-Fayette than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Woodford County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,922 confirmed infections in Woodford County, or 26,524 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Woodford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lexington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 184 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Woodford County, below the 199 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Woodford County, KY 26,524 6,922 184 48 2 Jessamine County, KY 29,041 15,224 261 137 3 Clark County, KY 29,669 10,643 184 66 4 Bourbon County, KY 29,721 5,987 278 56 5 Fayette County, KY 29,917 95,357 188 599 6 Scott County, KY 32,739 17,521 196 105

