ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

These Are the Counties in the Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSU3NFN00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lexington-Fayette metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 151,654 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,925 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Lexington-Fayette than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Lexington metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Woodford County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,922 confirmed infections in Woodford County, or 26,524 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Woodford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lexington metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 184 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Woodford County, below the 199 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lexington-Fayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Woodford County, KY 26,524 6,922 184 48
2 Jessamine County, KY 29,041 15,224 261 137
3 Clark County, KY 29,669 10,643 184 66
4 Bourbon County, KY 29,721 5,987 278 56
5 Fayette County, KY 29,917 95,357 188 599
6 Scott County, KY 32,739 17,521 196 105

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Woodford County, KY
Coronavirus
Fayette County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Fayette County, KY
Health
Woodford County, KY
Government
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Woodford County, KY
Health
Lexington, KY
Coronavirus
County
Woodford County, KY
County
Fayette County, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Dakota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest City Parks in America

Most people probably don’t realize it, but history might be practically in their backyard or just around the corner. Many towns and cities around the country are home not only to historical sites but also to municipal parks dating back centuries. Not only do these recreational areas give city dwellers a breather from congested urban […]
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

US Counties Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Most Expensive Groceries in Every State

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive, on average, than it was a year ago, and consumers are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a single adult can […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy