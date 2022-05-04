These Are the Counties in the Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Augusta-Richmond County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and South Carolina, a total of 146,727 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,689 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Augusta-Richmond County, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Augusta metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,601 confirmed infections in Lincoln County, or 20,528 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Augusta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 449 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 341 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Augusta-Richmond County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lincoln County, GA 20,528 1,601 449 35 2 Burke County, GA 23,406 5,278 483 109 3 McDuffie County, GA 23,453 5,042 451 97 4 Columbia County, GA 24,532 36,134 262 386 5 Aiken County, SC 24,903 41,569 262 437 6 Richmond County, GA 24,986 50,337 442 891 7 Edgefield County, SC 25,276 6,766 258 69

