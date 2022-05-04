These Are the Counties in the Rochester, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 222,218 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,678 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Rochester is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yates County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,570 confirmed infections in Yates County, or 14,275 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yates County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rochester metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 160 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Yates County, below the 204 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rochester metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Yates County, NY 14,275 3,570 160 40 2 Livingston County, NY 18,769 11,995 182 116 3 Ontario County, NY 19,151 20,965 163 178 4 Wayne County, NY 19,780 17,971 192 174 5 Monroe County, NY 21,345 158,862 210 1,566 6 Orleans County, NY 21,506 8,855 274 113

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .