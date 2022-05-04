ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSU2DNu00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 691,721 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,970 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Mecklenburg County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 280,951 confirmed infections in Mecklenburg County, or 26,648 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Mecklenburg County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlotte metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 148 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Mecklenburg County, below the 226 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Mecklenburg County, NC 26,648 280,951 148 1,561
2 Union County, NC 27,349 61,999 212 481
3 Cabarrus County, NC 27,814 56,031 233 470
4 Lancaster County, SC 28,056 25,123 314 281
5 Iredell County, NC 28,177 48,612 258 445
6 Rowan County, NC 29,579 41,294 406 567
7 Lincoln County, NC 29,919 24,366 194 158
8 York County, SC 30,078 77,793 260 672
9 Gaston County, NC 30,220 65,452 371 803
10 Chester County, SC 31,244 10,100 470 152

