These Are the Counties in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 688,335 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,150 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gilpin County in Colorado has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 957 confirmed infections in Gilpin County, or 16,155 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Gilpin County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Denver metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 68 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Gilpin County, below the 199 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Gilpin County, CO 16,155 957 68 4 2 Park County, CO 16,439 2,859 115 20 3 Clear Creek County, CO 16,740 1,570 128 12 4 Elbert County, CO 19,116 4,810 155 39 5 Broomfield County, CO 20,596 13,618 174 115 6 Jefferson County, CO 21,949 125,201 233 1,329 7 Douglas County, CO 24,037 78,988 124 408 8 Arapahoe County, CO 24,095 153,403 183 1,164 9 Denver County, CO 24,929 172,861 188 1,303 10 Adams County, CO 26,969 134,068 258 1,282

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .