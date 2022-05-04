These Are the Parishes in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 206,702 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,915 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Baton Rouge, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Helena Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,837 confirmed infections in St. Helena Parish, or 17,645 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does St. Helena Parish have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Baton Rouge metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 221 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Helena Parish, below the 323 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 St. Helena Parish, LA 17,645 1,837 221 23 2 West Feliciana Parish, LA 17,650 2,714 299 46 3 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 23,808 105,728 303 1,346 4 Livingston Parish, LA 25,494 35,210 337 466 5 Iberville Parish, LA 25,925 8,544 464 153 6 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 26,600 5,894 420 93 7 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 26,667 6,896 348 90 8 Ascension Parish, LA 27,376 33,173 242 293 9 East Feliciana Parish, LA 34,392 6,706 872 170

