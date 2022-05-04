These Are the Counties in the Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 530,491 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,671 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Pittsburgh is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Pittsburgh metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Allegheny County in Pennsylvania has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 267,326 confirmed infections in Allegheny County, or 21,813 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Allegheny County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pittsburgh metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 270 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Allegheny County, below the 335 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pittsburgh metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Allegheny County, PA 21,813 267,326 270 3,314 2 Westmoreland County, PA 22,636 80,301 387 1,373 3 Armstrong County, PA 23,095 15,319 517 343 4 Fayette County, PA 23,554 31,160 506 670 5 Butler County, PA 23,993 44,762 397 740 6 Beaver County, PA 24,203 40,394 445 742 7 Washington County, PA 24,683 51,229 314 652

