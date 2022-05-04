ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSU29wF00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 384,401 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,898 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Skamania County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,509 confirmed infections in Skamania County, or 12,986 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Skamania County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 112 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Skamania County, below the 146 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Skamania County, WA 12,986 1,509 112 13
2 Multnomah County, OR 14,824 118,394 150 1,195
3 Washington County, OR 15,061 87,628 101 588
4 Clackamas County, OR 15,172 61,565 155 629
5 Columbia County, OR 15,201 7,730 183 93
6 Yamhill County, OR 17,242 17,901 212 220
7 Clark County, WA 19,269 89,674 171 796

