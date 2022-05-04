These Are the Counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,770,292 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,401 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hunt County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,768 confirmed infections in Hunt County, or 17,111 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hunt County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dallas metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 393 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hunt County, above the 262 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Hunt County, TX 17,111 15,768 393 362 2 Dallas County, TX 22,086 571,260 261 6,760 3 Denton County, TX 22,285 179,848 167 1,350 4 Collin County, TX 22,653 213,928 159 1,504 5 Hood County, TX 23,608 13,433 480 273 6 Somervell County, TX 24,168 2,113 412 36 7 Wise County, TX 26,295 16,997 418 270 8 Parker County, TX 26,674 34,623 347 450 9 Johnson County, TX 26,717 43,676 449 734 10 Tarrant County, TX 28,094 567,492 293 5,918 11 Rockwall County, TX 28,465 26,655 283 265 12 Ellis County, TX 29,002 48,967 345 582 13 Kaufman County, TX 29,881 35,532 451 536

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .