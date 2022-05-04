These Are the Counties in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 520,768 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,720 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Kansas City, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Platte County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,470 confirmed infections in Platte County, or 10,595 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Platte County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Kansas City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 103 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Platte County, below the 275 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kansas City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Platte County, MO 10,595 10,470 103 102 2 Clay County, MO 11,334 27,106 151 361 3 Caldwell County, MO 18,731 1,695 431 39 4 Ray County, MO 22,699 5,181 407 93 5 Bates County, MO 22,896 3,749 586 96 6 Clinton County, MO 23,482 4,808 581 119 7 Miami County, KS 23,537 7,797 284 94 8 Lafayette County, MO 23,950 7,805 408 133 9 Leavenworth County, KS 24,246 19,407 236 189 10 Cass County, MO 24,447 25,102 307 315 11 Johnson County, KS 24,996 146,355 207 1,211 12 Wyandotte County, KS 28,567 46,949 295 485 13 Linn County, KS 29,279 2,821 322 31 14 Jackson County, MO 30,567 211,523 366 2,534

