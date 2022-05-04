These Are the Counties in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 261,836 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,576 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tulsa than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Osage County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,923 confirmed infections in Osage County, or 23,088 for every 100,000 people.

Though Osage County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tulsa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 353 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Osage County, compared to 366 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tulsa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Osage County, OK 23,088 10,923 353 167 2 Okmulgee County, OK 24,881 9,676 478 186 3 Pawnee County, OK 25,037 4,113 517 85 4 Creek County, OK 25,590 18,210 472 336 5 Tulsa County, OK 26,707 171,667 337 2,168 6 Rogers County, OK 27,999 25,427 424 385 7 Wagoner County, OK 28,028 21,820 353 275

