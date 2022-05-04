These Are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 362,455 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,461 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Oklahoma City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lincoln County in Oklahoma has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,883 confirmed infections in Lincoln County, or 22,617 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lincoln County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Oklahoma City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 396 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, above the 316 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lincoln County, OK 22,617 7,883 396 138 2 Logan County, OK 23,608 10,870 347 160 3 Grady County, OK 25,111 13,744 448 245 4 Oklahoma County, OK 25,479 199,255 314 2,452 5 Cleveland County, OK 28,666 79,329 292 809 6 Canadian County, OK 29,053 39,719 284 388 7 McClain County, OK 30,168 11,655 344 133

