These Are the Counties in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,584,816 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,378 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Waller County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,636 confirmed infections in Waller County, or 19,277 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Waller County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Houston metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 216 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Waller County, below the 235 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Waller County, TX 19,277 9,636 216 108 2 Austin County, TX 19,469 5,756 247 73 3 Liberty County, TX 22,186 18,162 494 404 4 Harris County, TX 22,257 1,024,367 238 10,949 5 Fort Bend County, TX 25,187 186,215 164 1,214 6 Montgomery County, TX 25,343 140,511 233 1,291 7 Chambers County, TX 25,648 10,334 171 69 8 Brazoria County, TX 26,477 93,727 278 983 9 Galveston County, TX 29,383 96,108 260 851

