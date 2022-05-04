These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 365,174 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,412 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.
Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,027 confirmed infections in Floyd County, or 24,772 for every 100,000 people.
Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.
There have been a total of 392 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 311 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Floyd County, IN
|24,772
|19,027
|392
|301
|2
|Trimble County, KY
|25,611
|2,212
|452
|39
|3
|Clark County, IN
|26,997
|31,236
|342
|396
|4
|Bullitt County, KY
|27,257
|21,660
|274
|218
|5
|Harrison County, IN
|27,284
|10,835
|348
|138
|6
|Oldham County, KY
|28,124
|18,386
|216
|141
|7
|Shelby County, KY
|28,506
|13,337
|342
|160
|8
|Spencer County, KY
|29,338
|5,353
|323
|59
|9
|Jefferson County, KY
|29,526
|226,513
|304
|2,332
|10
|Henry County, KY
|30,302
|4,792
|316
|50
|11
|Washington County, KY
|32,873
|3,951
|508
|61
|12
|Scott County, IN
|33,155
|7,872
|446
|106
