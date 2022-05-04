These Are the Counties in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 365,174 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,412 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 19,027 confirmed infections in Floyd County, or 24,772 for every 100,000 people.

Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 392 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 311 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Floyd County, IN 24,772 19,027 392 301 2 Trimble County, KY 25,611 2,212 452 39 3 Clark County, IN 26,997 31,236 342 396 4 Bullitt County, KY 27,257 21,660 274 218 5 Harrison County, IN 27,284 10,835 348 138 6 Oldham County, KY 28,124 18,386 216 141 7 Shelby County, KY 28,506 13,337 342 160 8 Spencer County, KY 29,338 5,353 323 59 9 Jefferson County, KY 29,526 226,513 304 2,332 10 Henry County, KY 30,302 4,792 316 50 11 Washington County, KY 32,873 3,951 508 61 12 Scott County, IN 33,155 7,872 446 106

