These Are the Counties in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 680,330 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,041 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in San Antonio-New Braunfels than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bandera County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,612 confirmed infections in Bandera County, or 16,597 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bandera County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Antonio metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 354 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bandera County, above the 323 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Bandera County, TX 16,597 3,612 354 77 2 Kendall County, TX 19,582 8,221 281 118 3 Medina County, TX 20,748 10,236 399 197 4 Wilson County, TX 22,802 10,990 326 157 5 Guadalupe County, TX 24,616 38,189 257 398 6 Comal County, TX 25,465 34,402 406 548 7 Atascosa County, TX 27,791 13,570 473 231 8 Bexar County, TX 29,135 561,110 318 6,121

