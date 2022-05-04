ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Columbus, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSU20zi00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 483,234 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,526 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Columbus, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,708 confirmed infections in Madison County, or 22,070 for every 100,000 people.

Though Madison County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 302 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, above the 224 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, OH 22,070 9,708 302 133
2 Morrow County, OH 22,264 7,787 294 103
3 Delaware County, OH 22,744 44,808 138 272
4 Franklin County, OH 22,891 291,934 204 2,601
5 Perry County, OH 23,137 8,326 347 125
6 Hocking County, OH 23,552 6,711 428 122
7 Licking County, OH 24,327 41,913 276 475
8 Fairfield County, OH 25,332 38,735 281 430
9 Union County, OH 28,276 15,737 183 102
10 Pickaway County, OH 30,608 17,575 401 230

