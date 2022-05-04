ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSU1zQ300 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 502,541 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,033 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Indianapolis metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brown County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,591 confirmed infections in Brown County, or 17,234 for every 100,000 people.

Though Brown County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Indianapolis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 412 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Brown County, above the 327 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Brown County, IN 17,234 2,591 412 62
2 Morgan County, IN 23,665 16,501 410 286
3 Boone County, IN 23,816 15,319 286 184
4 Marion County, IN 23,926 225,983 317 2,991
5 Putnam County, IN 24,918 9,359 343 129
6 Madison County, IN 25,288 32,749 503 652
7 Hendricks County, IN 25,372 40,834 344 554
8 Hamilton County, IN 26,060 82,373 209 661
9 Johnson County, IN 28,044 42,505 404 613
10 Hancock County, IN 28,060 20,717 349 258
11 Shelby County, IN 30,654 13,610 410 182

