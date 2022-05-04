ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

These Are the Counties in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSU1xeb00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 1,278,708 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,068 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Philadelphia metro area comprises 11 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Cecil County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,639 confirmed infections in Cecil County, or 15,255 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Cecil County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Philadelphia metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 252 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Cecil County, below the 300 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cecil County, MD 15,255 15,639 252 258
2 Chester County, PA 18,045 93,323 223 1,153
3 Montgomery County, PA 18,884 155,096 282 2,317
4 Delaware County, PA 19,797 111,561 332 1,873
5 Philadelphia County, PA 19,885 313,299 323 5,092
6 Bucks County, PA 19,913 124,730 302 1,892
7 Salem County, NJ 22,780 14,428 390 247
8 Burlington County, NJ 23,332 104,145 270 1,204
9 Gloucester County, NJ 24,268 70,583 331 963
10 Camden County, NJ 25,123 127,465 355 1,800
11 New Castle County, DE 26,739 148,439 255 1,413

