These Are the Counties in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSU1wls00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 351,767 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,134 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Memphis than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tunica County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,541 confirmed infections in Tunica County, or 24,985 for every 100,000 people.

Though Tunica County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Memphis metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 462 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Tunica County, above the 365 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Memphis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Tunica County, MS 24,985 2,541 462 47
2 Shelby County, TN 25,204 236,166 352 3,301
3 Tate County, MS 25,813 7,355 502 143
4 Benton County, MS 27,481 2,268 594 49
5 Marshall County, MS 27,708 9,916 486 174
6 DeSoto County, MS 28,487 50,175 314 553
7 Tipton County, TN 28,703 17,637 384 236
8 Fayette County, TN 28,814 11,437 466 185
9 Crittenden County, AR 29,119 14,272 461 226

