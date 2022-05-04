These Are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 2,168,674 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,741 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chicago-Naperville-Elgin is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,577 confirmed infections in Newton County, or 18,384 for every 100,000 people.

Though Newton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chicago metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 485 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Newton County, above the 255 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Newton County, IN 18,384 2,577 485 68 2 Lake County, IL 21,828 153,587 198 1,390 3 Lake County, IN 21,999 107,101 375 1,824 4 Cook County, IL 22,184 1,158,806 274 14,337 5 Porter County, IN 22,617 38,006 334 562 6 DeKalb County, IL 22,833 23,792 187 195 7 DuPage County, IL 23,202 216,186 184 1,711 8 Will County, IL 23,967 165,058 223 1,534 9 Kane County, IL 24,197 128,448 212 1,126 10 McHenry County, IL 25,064 77,145 157 482 11 Kendall County, IL 25,324 31,560 129 161 12 Grundy County, IL 25,350 12,804 269 136 13 Kenosha County, WI 26,458 44,536 372 627 14 Jasper County, IN 27,110 9,068 445 149

