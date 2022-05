Welcome back, David Cronenberg. Neon has debuted the official trailer for the filmmaker’s “Crimes of the Future,” which is set to compete for the Palme d’Or at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. The movie marks Cronenberg’s first feature directorial effort since 2014’s “Maps to the Stars,” which won Julianne Moore the best actress prize at Cannes. It also finds Cronenberg back in his science-fiction/horror mode for the first time since 1999’s “Existenz.” The director’s cast includes Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

