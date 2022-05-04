ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Severe Weather Possible in Louisiana on Thursday

By Bruce Mikells
 3 days ago
Today will be a great day for those who have outside chores or activities to get those plans completed. Today's forecast should cooperate nicely with just about anything you'd want to be doing outdoors. For the most part, skies across Louisiana will be sunny and temperatures will be just a slight...

