Equinox Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $19.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $223.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQX