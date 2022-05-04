Fresenius: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) _ Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $176.2 million.

The Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period.

