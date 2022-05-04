Guest Opinion: Putin's Ukrainian invasion a defining moment of the GOP

Since the 2020 election, the Republican Party has attempted to rewrite history, whether echoing Donald Trump’s baseless claims about a stolen election or redefining the deadly January 6 assault on the Capitol as “legitimate political discourse.”

While Democrats have wasted time and political capital on important but highly controversial social issues and an unpassable multi-trillion-dollar spending bill, Republicans, absent any substantive legislative agenda, have been laser-focused on retaking the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms and making Biden a one-term president.

All too many Republicans, pandering to Trump’s radical base, have readily chosen the dark side of politics, knowing their party’s reactions would be a deafening silence.

Senator Rick Scott, Senate Republicans’ campaign chair, labeled the more-progressive Democrats and the so-called “woke left” as the “enemy within” and a greater threat to America than its Civil War, World War II and Cold War enemies.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green enthusiastically appeared at a white nationalist America First Political Action Conference whose organizer said, referencing progressives, that "they’re going on about Vladimir Putin and Russia, and Vladimir Putin is Hitler — and they say that’s not a good thing.”

Speaking at CPAC’s recent convention, Trump again praised Putin’s “genius” and “smartness” before issuing less emphatic and convincing statements of support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Republicans have eagerly adopted their party’s line: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was Biden’s fault and he has been too slow to enact economic and other sanctions.

How quickly and conveniently they forget Trump’s cozy relationship with Putin and his publicly defending the Russian leader’s claim that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 elections, despite all U.S. intelligence agencies being confident it did. They disregard Trump’s threats to withdraw from NATO, his publicly criticizing the leadership of most of America’s European allies and withholding military aid for Ukraine unless Zelenskyy helped get dirt on then-candidate Biden or his son, for which he was impeached.

Trump-shattered relationships with and trusts by European nations had to be repaired and consensuses built by President Biden before some of the sanctions, including barring Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system for global financial transactions and halting plans for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Given his proclivity for alternate realities, Trump’s claim, “this horrific [Ukrainian] disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged, and if I was the president,” strains rational credibility.

The Ukraine is in danger of extinction. European democracies, and potentially the free world, are being threatened by dangerous external forces and ruthless dictators.

Meanwhile, our democracy is under attack. While the Democratic Party is in political disarray, the Republican Party of my parents, and that of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower and Bush 41, has all but ceased to exist.

It is past time for genuine Republicans and “conservatives” to repudiate the lies, conspiracy theories and alternative facts Trump’s RINOs continue to spew; their party’s willingness to embrace racists and white nationalists at home; and international autocrats including Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-Un, with whom the former president “fell in love,” for the murderous thugs they are, their disregard of human rights and the dictatorships they rule over.

For the Republican Party it is defining moment and one history will remember.

Dick Newbert lives in Langhorne.