Equinor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAVANGER NORWAY, Norway (AP) _ Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $4.71 billion.

The Stavanger Norway, Norway-based company said it had net income of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.60 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $36.05 billion in the period.

