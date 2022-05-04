Links mentioned on ABC Action News in May
ABC Action News is committed to sharing important links with you, the viewer.
Below you will find the links mentioned on ABC Action News during the month of May:
- National Bike to School Day, May 4
- Sidewalk Stompers is giving away new bikes and scooters at partner schools in Hillsborough County
- 6:45-7:45 a.m., Broward Elementary (400 W Osborne Ave., Tampa) students will parade from Rivercrest Park to the school for a bike and scooter awards celebration.
- 7-7:40 a.m., Roosevelt Elementary (3205 S Ferdinand Ave., Tampa) students will celebrate their over 280 walkers and bikers with a visit from Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
- 7-7:40 a.m., Seminole Elementary (6201 N Central Ave., Tampa) students will celebrate Bike to School Day; bike and scooter awards presented on May 6th at 7:30 a.m.
- 7-7:40 a.m., West Shore Elementary (7110 S West Shore Blvd., Tampa) students will celebrate Bike to School Day; bike helmet giveaway and free fitting event on May 20th, 4-5 p.m.
- May 5th, 7-7:40 a.m., Summerfield Crossings Elementary (11050 Fairway Meadow Dr., Riverview) students will celebrate Bike to School Day; bike and scooter awards presented on May 6th at 11:30 a.m.
- May 20th, 9 a.m., Just Elementary (1315 W Spruce St., Tampa), bike and scooter awards presented.
- Sidewalk Stompers is giving away new bikes and scooters at partner schools in Hillsborough County
Comments / 0