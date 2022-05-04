ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Severe Weather Possible in Louisiana on Thursday

By Bruce Mikells
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today will be a great day for those who have outside chores or activities to get those plans completed. Today's forecast should cooperate nicely with just about anything you'd want to be doing outdoors. For the most part, skies across Louisiana will be sunny and temperatures will be just a slight...

107jamz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

New Orleans parish-by-parish breakdown of severe weather Friday

NEW ORLEANS — With the threat of severe storms tonight and into Friday, here’s a parish-by-parish breakdown of the timing and threats from the storms. Overall, we’re under Level 1 (marginal) risks for severe storms today, and tonight, and under Levels 1 and 2 (marginal, slight) risks on Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
107 JAMZ

Hurricane Preparedness Week – Officials Urge Everyone Be On Guard

Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 1 through May 7. This it's simply a good time of year to start thinking ahead and ready ourselves for the upcoming hurricane season. Local and Calcasieu OEP officials and weather forecasters included are advising residents to keep their guard up and be mindful of the approaching 2022 hurricane season, which is June 1 through Nov. 30. Today Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference to announce Louisiana's plan for preparedness this hurricane season.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
New Iberia, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
107 JAMZ

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across Lake Charles that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 years ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sinkhole Opens in I-10 Exit Ramp in Louisiana

Louisiana – On May 6, 2022, at approximately 8:35 am, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police reported that a portion of the ramp at Exit 231A from Interstate 10 eastbound to City Park Avenue/Metairie Road in New Orleans had been closed due to a sinkhole. At the time this was reported, drivers were still able to still able to use the exit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central Louisiana#National Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
107 JAMZ

Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hot Diggity Dog: Wienermobile in town this week

Chili Cheese Caroline, a Hotdogger for Oscar Mayer and driver of the iconic Wienermobile is in Southwest Louisiana this week, spreading miles of smiles. She said the Wienermobile will be at Rouses at 1351 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy in Moss Bluff from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Rouses at 800 Carlyss Drive in Sulphur from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
SULPHUR, LA
99.9 KTDY

Did You Know That Adolf Hitler’s Horse is Buried in Louisiana?

Reportedly, a stallion owned by, quite possibly, the most evil person in history, is buried in Louisiana. But how would that even happen?. We don't have to go into detail about the atrocities that Hitler committed during World War II. It's been documented extremely well by many people. One thing that isn't very documented, but is believed, is that his horse lived a long life and died in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Growing Trash Problem Could Close SWLA National Wildlife Refuges

A place dedicated to the preservation and protection of wildlife, both flora and fauna, may find itself being closed because some people's children did not learn how to clean up after themselves. It would be a shame to have so many people miss out on this great treasure in our state because of litter but that looks like what could be happening.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy