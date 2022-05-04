ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What does a recession mean for the average person? The odds of one are rising

By Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The odds that the U.S. economy will go into a recession are increasing recently after a lackluster first economic quarter this year where GDP declined by 1.4%.

But a recession isn’t necessarily right around the corner, depending on who you ask. Still, with all the talk of a possible recession, you may be wondering how it could affect you.

(Are you worried about a looming recession? Share your thoughts with USA TODAY on the form below or click here .)

Will there be a recession in 2022?

Deutsche Bank economists predict there will be “a major recession" beginning in late 2023 or early 2024. While Goldman Sachs economists say there’s a 15% chance there’ll be a recession in the next 12 months and a 35% chance of one in the next 24 months.

Then there are some economists, including PNC’s chief economist, who think a recession is totally out of the cards at this point.

WHO'S TO BLAME?: Biden's $1.9T stimulus caused inflation, critics say. But others argue it saved the economy.

GDP REPORT: Economy contracts for first time since 2020 in first quarter as GDP falls 1.4%

A recession isn’t determined by a negative quarter of GDP, or even two for that matter. Rather, it’s a significant decline in economic activity resulting from several factors, including high unemployment, a slowdown of goods produced and sold, and wages falling in addition to negative GDP readings. That’s according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, which gives the official ruling on when a U.S. recession started and ended.

What happens to employment during a recession?

During a recession, a lot of people tend to lose their jobs. For instance, in the last recession more than 22 million people were laid off. People who keep their jobs during a recession may have their hours and or commission rates reduced.

Employers also tend to cut back on bonuses and raises during a recession.

“There won’t be the same bargaining power you’d want,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. That’s a stark difference from what workers experienced over the past year during the Great Resignation .

ARE WE IN A RECESSION?: What the GDP dip last quarter means for our economy

FEARING THE RATE HIKE?: 9.6% inflation-protected I Bonds could be a saving grace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M1T2A_0fSTyTNC00
During recessions the unemployment rate tends to significantly increase as more Americans delay big purchases leading employers to lay off some workers J Pat Carter, AP

“The common wisdom is that even in a recession, you have to get your haircut. Now it turns out that if a recession is caused by a pandemic, you cut your own hair,” said Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project, an economic policy arm of the Brookings Institution. That is to say that typically service sector jobs are less sensitive to economic downturns.

Manufacturing jobs and ones dependent on consumers making big purchases are especially vulnerable in recessions since consumers tend to postpone them.

For instance, if your washing machine breaks during a recession, you may put off buying a new one and instead “bang it to get it to run for the next few months until you feel more secure that you’re not going to get laid off,” she added.

Health insurance coverage

Most of the U.S. population had employment-based health insurance in 2020, according to Census Bureau data . One study published by the Commonwealth Fund estimated that 7.7 million Americans lost employment-based insurance that covered 6.9 million dependents from February to June 2020 after being laid off.

If you lose your employment-based health insurance, you usually have 60 days to decide if you want to continue with the same health plan through COBRA. But with COBRA you pay the full cost of your health insurance plan, including the portion your employer may have been footing. Or you can buy a new health insurance plan through the government’s Health Insurance Marketplace.

In past recessions, many people who lost employment-based health insurance remained uninsured until they were rehired.

Do banks give out loans during recessions?

During recessions, lenders have to be more selective about borrowers because there’s a greater risk that they will default. For example, lenders are more likely to question your job security since it’s riskier to lend to someone who could be laid off.

That could make it harder for you to get a loan or a new credit card. And for consumers whose FICO credit score is below 670 lenders are more likely to tack on higher interest rates, said McBride.

LEANING ON CREDIT: Struggling to pay bills, more Americans turn to credit cards and loans

FED RATE HIKE?: How Fed's bigger, faster rate hikes will affect your credit card, mortgage, savings rates

That’s why it’s a good idea to start working on improving your credit score now so you can get access to credit you may need if there is a recession. You can do this by paying off debt, paying bills on time, and paying off some of your credit balances so you can lower your credit utilization rate.

And if you’re not sure what your credit score head to annualcreditreport.com, where you can get a free weekly report. Typically, these reports are free only once a year, but the three major credit reporting agencies are providing free weekly reports through December 2022.

What happens to stocks during a recession?

“If there is a recession – or even a slowdown – we are likely to see reduced enthusiasm for investing by individual investors,” said Kristina Hooper, Invesco’s chief global market strategist. When more people stop buying stocks or sell out of fear that assets will plummet further it puts downward pressure on markets.

“But that's what will create opportunities for the investors that are willing to buy in,” said McBride.

PLAN AHEAD: As odds rise for a recession, what's your investment strategy?

CRYPTO AND RETIREMENT: Fidelity plans to offer Bitcoin in its 401(k) retirement funds. But is it best for you?

Even though she doesn’t believe the U.S. economy is due for a recession she said that high inflation is already creating that effect since “there is, in general, less money available for households to invest.”

If you can afford to keep some money in the stock market during a recession you should, Hooper added. “The biggest mistake investors made during the Global Financial Crisis was to get out of stocks at the bottom, locking in their losses and missing out on some of the dramatic rebound that occurred.”

Worried about a recession? Share your thoughts with USA TODAY

With the chances of a recession increasing, USA TODAY wants to know if you're worried and making preparations. Share your thoughts and experiences with USA TODAY for possible inclusion in future coverage. If you don't see the form below, click here .

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can f ollow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What does a recession mean for the average person? The odds of one are rising

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

What is a recession, and should Americans be worried?

A growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, red-hot inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Credit Bureau#Credit Score#U S Gdp#Deutsche Bank#Goldman Sachs#Pnc
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MarketWatch

I’m 61, left my job due to medical reasons, and made $150,000 from the sale of my home. I’d like to work for at least another 5 years. Can I still retire? If so, how?

I recently sold my house and had to leave my job due to a medical issue that was easily resolved, and I am now fine. I have approximately $150,000 in my checking account from the sale of my house. I am unsure what to do with this and have considered contacting a financial adviser. I will be turning 62 in May.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Worried about a recession? Wells Fargo says to watch for this telltale sign

With the Federal Reserve taking an increasingly hawkish approach to tackling the highest inflation in 40 years, a growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

461K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy