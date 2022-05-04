Dave Chappelle releases first statement about 'unsettling' attack

Reflecting on his stint on America's Got Talent, Stern said this morning of a man tackling Chappelle during his Netflix Is a Joke Fest performance at the Hollywood Bowl: "I always thought it’s these live shows and everything, it’s crazy because people are getting nuttier and nuttier and they’re going to use these opportunities to attack people." Stern added: “This guy jumped up on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle — as soon as that happened, did they let him go back to his seat and laugh and sit next to his wife and then give them an award? No! They took him back stage, they broke his arms and hands so bad. They f*cking beat the shit out of him. But! At the Academy Awards everyone came over and consoled Will Smith — because it was live television and Hollywood didn’t know what to do about Will Smith."

