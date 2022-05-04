ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Exploring Kirby Smart’s comments on UGA football WR position as Pitt’s Jordan Addison enters portal

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhLXo_0fSTxsD200
Jordan Addison ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 30: Jordan Addison #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers makes a catch against the Michigan State Spartans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images) (Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart made it clear when speaking to reporters after Georgia’s spring game. The Bulldogs needed more from its wide receiver room. It needed more proven contributors, beyond just AD Mitchell, Kearis Jackson, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

“We don’t have like, okay, this guy has got a hamstring, who’s going in. We don’t have that,” Smart said. “We’ve got to grow that. We’ve got to get Arian (Smith) and Jackson (Meeks), CJ (Smith), De’Nylon (Morrissette) up to speed and days like today get them closer. But they’re not there yet. We’re not there yet. We have to continue to grow.

“We’re not where we need to be at wide out, and we’ve got some more guys coming, so we’re going to get some guys to help out.”

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Steve Spurrier Very Clear

Legendary Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is clearly a fan of retired head coach Steve Spurrier. Saban, arguably the greatest head coach in college football history, paid tribute to Spurrier this week. The national title-winning head coach said that Spurrier was an "icon" for the sport. “Steve was always...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portal, GA
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Jordan
Person
Kirby Smart
Cleveland.com

Larry Johnson’s approach putting Ohio State football in strong position with Georgia 4-star 2024 edge KingJoseph Edwards and his mom

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Alicia Edwards has been there from the beginning. The mother of Georgia four-star 2024 edge target KingJoseph Edwards has watched her son pursue his dream to play professional football. Through the highs and the lows, he has emerged to become an elite prospect with 26 offers, and certainly more on the way.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Radio

Arik Gilbert 2023 NFL Draft hype is exactly what Kirby Smart warned against

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Arik Gilbert found his name near the top of a 2023 NFL mock draft. In Pro Football Focus’ Way-Too-Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft, Gilbert was pegged as the No. 5 pick in next year’s draft. That was ahead of players such as Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#American Football#College Football#Wr#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent

Even in May, there are still plenty of NFL free agents looking for a home. The Atlanta Falcons hosted one of those players today. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski visited the Falcons on Thursday. The seventh-year pro also reportedly has two other visits scheduled. Kwiatkowski...
NFL
The Times

North Hall selects new wrestling coach

On Friday, North Hall named Mason Patton as its new head wrestling coach. The news was made public in a press release by Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis. Patton, a Banks County High graduate, was a four-time state medalist and made the state finals once in his own career.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Atlanta Falcons

After the Atlanta Falcons did not reach the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs for the fourth season in a row with a 7-10 record, the Falcons decided to go with a full rebuild when they traded franchise quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason. Trading Ryan for a third round pick was definitely a cold call by the Falcons organization.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
68K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy