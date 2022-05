What do you think about Liverpool taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League final again?. Tommy: I'm happy it's Madrid in the final simply because of the sickening way Mohamed Salah was crippled by Sergio Ramos in what was, in my view, a calculated act of aggression in 2018 and gives us a chance of revenge. There is no Loris Karius this time to hand them the game. I’m pumped, YNWA.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO