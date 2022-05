WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022. ...WINDY AND COLDER MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND WITH SNOW SHOWERS... * Winds: Periods of strong winds will continue through the. weekend. The most widespread strong winds will be on Sunday,. with localized strong winds in the Eastern Sierra on Saturday.

RENO, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO