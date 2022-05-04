Play It By Ear: Your Ultimate Guide To Ear Piercings

Among the endless sea of stuff sold on Amazon, occasionally a particular product shines through that makes you wonder how you ever lived without it. Members of the R29 Shopping squad go through this discovery journey often. Whether it's unearthing the ultimate dead-skin solution or a collagen cream that rivals a new face, there seems to be a never-ending well of usefulness to be found within the retail behemoth's virtual aisles. I myself recently stumbled upon such a holy-grail good: the multi-use nano ionic facial steamer, a three-in-one product that hydrates your skin, operates as a towel warmer and humidifies rooms. Amidst a battle with the Covid-19 Omicron variant, my Nigerian mother urged me to purchase the apparatus in hopes that some good old-fashioned medicinal practices would relieve my congestion and runny nose. Although I was too exhausted to use the device while actually sick, I got better acquainted with it once recovered — finding it to be the perfect little dose of self-care. Even better, I’d say, for gifting the mother figure in your life — which, thanks to its Prime status, will still arrive in time for Mother’s Day (if you order right this second!). Keep reading for my full review.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO