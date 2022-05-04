OBITUARY: Charles Wade Parker
Charles Wade Parker, age 80, native and lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died at home on May 1, 2022. He was the son of the late Edna Eula Foster and Herschel Parker. Wade attended...rutherfordsource.com
