Ric Flair pays tribute to Triple H

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During this week's "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair talked about Triple H and the first Clash of Champions where he faced Sting. On the career of a former Evolution member such as Triple H, Ric Flair revealed: "After being operated on four times in seven...

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Very Impressed By Appearance Of Former Star

He has their eye. WWE is a rather powerful wrestling promotion and can bring in just about anyone that they want. Other than some top stars who are practically tied to their promotion, most wrestlers will listen when WWE comes calling. That call might come after someone has left WWE in the first place and that might be the case again with a former WWE star.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Pro Wrestler Recently Learned She’s Daughter Of WWE Hall Of Famer

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana is making some in-roads into the world of professional wrestling. Jenni Santana says she only recently confirmed that the former WWF Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion is her father. “I only found out a few years ago that he is my...
WWE
ESPN

WWE WrestleMania Backlash predictions: Will Ronda Rousey make Charlotte Flair say 'I quit'?

Let the rematch fest begin. WrestleMania Backlash, the first pay-per-view post WrestleMania 38, is set for Sunday night at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. This will be the 17th edition of Backlash in WWE history, with the main event putting the WWE SmackDown women's championship on the line in an "I Quit" match between the defending champion Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.
PROVIDENCE, RI
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
TODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' ends with rare scene in final round

There wasn’t too much suspense on Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”. Two contestants failed to make the final round, making reigning champion Mattea Roach the only player who qualified for Final Jeopardy. A Final Jeopardy with only one contestant does not happen often: It hasn't happened since Oct. 13, 2020, according to the show's website.
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar posts an incredible photo

In the main event of the latest edition of Wrestlemania, number 38, we witnessed one of the matches with the highest star power in the entire history of the McMahon company, with Brock Lesnar, the then WWE Champion, who tried to go to bring down the sensational reign of over 600 days (count updated to today's date) of the Tribal Chief of Friday Night Smackdown: Roman Reigns.
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
OK! Magazine

WWE Legend Eddie Guererro's Final Days Profiled in REELZ Documentary

“Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…” delves into the life of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. Coming from a family of wresters, Guerrero rose to prominence in the '90s and was later considered to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound wrestlers in the history of the sport until his shocking death.The docuseries gathers the opinions of experts, insiders and the people who knew Eddie best to reveal surprising new details to help solve the mystery of what really happened to the wrestling icon, better known as “Latino Heat.”"So far, I’ve discovered that Eddie Guererro’s exposure to an often reckless lifestyle may have...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Talk On Tessa Blanchard’s WOW Status After Reported Falling Out

There are reportedly issues within WOW Wrestling as they prepare to return from a lengthy hiatus this week. With AJ Lee as the Executive Producer, WOW announced back in October that they signed a multi-year deal with ViacomCBS for new WOW TV episodes to air in syndication each weekend on The CW and CBS stations beginning this fall. For those who missed it, you can click here for full details and photos from the big press event held last October. Those episodes were set to begin taping this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.
ComicBook

Hilarious Randy Orton Moment Caught on Camera From Recent WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton has built up a number of hilarious highlights and memes throughout his 20-year career with the WWE and social media has seemingly found the latest one. The April 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a Lumberjack Match involving Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. RK-Bro was among the lumberjacks standing at ringside and, during a spot where McIntyre jumped over the top rope to land on the lumberjacks, Orton was pretending to be knocked out on the entrance ramp.
Financial World

Jim Cornette: "The Undertaker will never return to the ring"

Shortly before WrestleMania 38, The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon himself. The Gravedigger had a legendary career, having been able to transcend wrestling. Barring sensational and unlikely twists, the Gravedigger's last match will remain the one against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Within...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite This Week

Last week MJF teased a mystery opponent for Wardlow on Dynamite, and during this week’s show it was revealed to be none other than W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE. As he was introduced the commentators acknowledged that W. Morrissey is currently an Impact Wrestling star.
