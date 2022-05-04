ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas monolith will be returned to Native American tribe

A huge piece of quartzite in Lawrence,...

Kansas Reflector

In my beloved home of Kansas, the Legislature no longer reflects the best of our people

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Leslie Mark is a community volunteer in suburban Kansas City. Home — an evocative and emotional word. It conjures our earliest smells, textures and sounds, entwined with […] The post In my beloved home of Kansas, the Legislature no longer reflects the best of our people appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Study ranks Kansas as one of worst states for nurses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked as one of the worst states in the nation for nurses in a recently released study. With National Nurses Week just around the corner, and nurses continuing to serve on the COVID-19 frontlines, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Nurses, and Kansas ranked as one of the worst.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas ranks in top half of states with biggest drug problem

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study shows Kansas has ranked in the half of states with the biggest drug problem, following Missouri, Colorado and Oklahoma. With National Prevention week in full swing and the number of annual drug overdose deaths on the rise in the U.S., WalletHub.com says it released its report on the States with the Biggest Drug Problems, and Kansas ranked in the top half.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas lawyer censured following Colorado domestic assault conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Kansas has been publicly censured by the Supreme Court after he was convicted of assault stemming from a domestic violence incident in Colorado. The Kansas Supreme Court says in a matter of attorney discipline, it has public censured Jacob Johnson after he was...
KANSAS STATE
Connecticut Public

An upcoming Supreme Court ruling may disproportionately impact on people of color

A recently leaked draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court will likely overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade. If that happens, more than two dozen states are expected to ban or seriously restrict abortions. That would affect anyone seeking abortion in those states but especially poor women and women of color. NPR's Yuki Noguchi joins us to explain why.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit can proceed

This week a judge in Oklahoma ruled that a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa for its role in the 1921 race massacre can go forward. The plaintiffs include the last three known survivors, who lived through the attack as children more than a century ago. Reporter Chris Polansky of member station KWGS was in the courtroom for the judge's ruling. Thanks for joining us.
TULSA, OK
WIBW

Flags to be flown at half-staff for Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 6, in honor of the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 6, in honor of the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at the statehouse. She said the event will pay tribute to law enforcement officers in the Sunflower State who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas legislators should advocate for and create laws to help their constituents. They aren't.

By now, we probably all know the Kansas state motto: Ad astra per aspera, which translates from Latin to “to the stars, through difficulties.”. The Kansas Legislature should be recognized for taking at least a portion of the motto seriously because it seems, year after year, the Legislature continues to create more difficulties for hard-working Kansans across our state.
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas lawmakers have put $1 billion into KPERS, so why is the pension fund debate just heating up?

Major changes are being considered at the state's pension fund, ones that could impact its fiscal outlook and relations with the Legislature — even as lawmakers voted to add $1 billion to its coffers. The KPERS Board of Trustees is weighing a controversial decision to reduce the estimated profit generated by the pension fund's investments, a...
KANSAS STATE
