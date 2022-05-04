Kansas monolith will be returned to Native American tribe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 6, in honor of the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff on Friday, May 6, in honor of the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at the statehouse. She said the event will pay tribute to law enforcement officers in the Sunflower State who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

