An 18-year-old was found dead inside a Brooklyn home on Friday, and police have taken her boyfriend into custody, according to sources. Police responding to a 911 call to the home on West 6th Street in Bensonhurst just after 10 a.m. found the woman, identified as Damaris Maravilla, unconscious and unresponsive while laying face up in a bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with her cause of death not yet determined.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO