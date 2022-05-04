ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree cutting and fencing in East River Park reaches the 6th Street pedestrian bridge

By Grieve
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tree cutting along the "shared-use path" — the Greenway between East River Park and the FDR — has reached the Sixth Street pedestrian bridge. (Thanks to Natalie for the top photo from yesterday morning. All other pics by EVG from yesterday afternoon.) In recent days, workers...

