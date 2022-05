Q. My modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) was based on my 2020 tax returns when both my husband and I were working. I retired and reached full retirement age in January 2022. My husband passed away that same month. At this point, I have no income. I applied for Medicare A and B and based on my MAGI the amount is $374.20 — $170.10 for standard plus $170.10 for Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA). I have an appointment to explain why it should be reduced due to my husband’s death. I was told I will need to tell them what my estimated adjusted gross income will be in 2022. When I calculate this, what is considered income?

INCOME TAX ・ 15 HOURS AGO