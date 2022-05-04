ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Arrest Warrant Issued for Theft Suspect

By MyChesCo
 3 days ago
EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police Department say they hold an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Paul Parks who is accused of theft. Authorities state that the arrest warrant was issued by Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03...

