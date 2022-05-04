ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida’s child support ‘carousel’ exhausts parents, costs kids

In the waiting room of a Jacksonville orthodontist, Connie Bryan pulled out her phone and opened a decade-old spreadsheet of what her ex-husband owed. She added his half of the $111 monthly cost for their 13-year-old’s braces and $10 for a bottle of mouth rinse. The tally stood at $97,000.

After the visit, Bryan brightly promised her daughter, Bridget, she’d take her to get her ears pierced. But that night last May, something more serious was on Bryan’s mind. She hadn’t told her daughter they were facing eviction.

To give Bridget a normal childhood, Bryan worked as many as four jobs: full-time

Comments / 8

Treu Bleu
2d ago

math says $625 month $7500 year $97,500. that seems rather high. Florida will revoke drivers license for non-payment. tax refunds will be routed to pay child support. lies?

Reply
6
Denise Jett
3d ago

was link up on my Facebook feed. great writing . true stuff guys. tax dollars pay for support enforcement not taken from support money and they do a really bad job

Reply
4
