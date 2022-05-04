Florida’s child support ‘carousel’ exhausts parents, costs kids

In the waiting room of a Jacksonville orthodontist, Connie Bryan pulled out her phone and opened a decade-old spreadsheet of what her ex-husband owed. She added his half of the $111 monthly cost for their 13-year-old’s braces and $10 for a bottle of mouth rinse. The tally stood at $97,000.

After the visit, Bryan brightly promised her daughter, Bridget, she’d take her to get her ears pierced. But that night last May, something more serious was on Bryan’s mind. She hadn’t told her daughter they were facing eviction.

To give Bridget a normal childhood, Bryan worked as many as four jobs: full-time

