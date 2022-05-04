ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

What’s new in iOS 15.5 beta 4 (Video)

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple has released a number of new betas this week. This has included iOS 15.5 beta 4 for the iPhone, watchOS 8.6 beta 4 for the Apple Watch, iPadOS 15.5 beta 4 for the iPad, and a new beta of macOS. Now we get...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 new iPhone features rumored to arrive in iOS 16

With May right around the corner, we’re inching closer to Apple’s annual WWDC event. Scheduled to kick off on June 6, WWDC is where Apple traditionally shows off all the software enhancements it’s been working on over the past year. So while we’ll undoubtedly see Apple introduce new iterations of watchOS, macOS, and iPadOS, there’s no denying that iOS 16 will be the main event.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases watchOS 8.6 beta 3

As well as the new betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.6 beta 3. The new watchOS 8.6 beta 3 lands a week after the second beta and it has so far only been made available to developers. We are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of the software sometime this week.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple releases macOS 12.4 beta 4 for developers

Arriving a week after the third macOS 12.4 beta for developers and public testers – including the first webcam fix for Apple’s Studio Display – Apple has seeded macOS 12.4 beta 4 today to developers. macOS 12.4 beta 4 is now available via OTA for developers already...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Betas#Ios#The Apple Watch#Macos
CNET

Love Your Android Phone Again With These Simple Changes

No matter which Android phone you're using -- Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus, Motorola or others -- it came from the factory loaded with predetermined settings that control how it operates. While many of these default settings may work for some users, changing a few of them can quickly optimize your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Ahead of Mother’s Day, You Can Get New Apple iPads for $309

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for the best gift for your wife or mother, then a new tablet is pretty much the dream gift. It certainly beats chocolate you bought at the drugstore or flowers you bought at the grocery store. And right now, you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $309 via Walmart....
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 falls back to $200 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You have another chance to grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your number on Android

There are times when you may want to make a call with your Android phone without revealing your phone number, this guide will show you how to hide your number on Android. Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Google is buying AR display company Raxium

Google has announced that it is making a new acquisition, the company is buying Raxium a developer of MicroLED displays that are designed for use in Augmented Reality devices and Virtual Reality devices. There are no details on how much Google has paid for Raxium, the terms of the deal...
BUSINESS
Android Authority

How to transfer photos from Android to a Windows PC

Back up your pictures, so you never lose them. Accidents happen, and there’s nothing worse than losing all the photos on your phone due to damaging your device. That’s why it’s always good to keep backup copies of all your memories. While cloud-synced apps offer cross-platform storage, there’s always the risk of forgetting a password and getting locked out of your account. The most reliable way to preserve pictures is to store them on different device drives. Here’s how to transfer photos from Android to a Windows PC.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

Genesis GV60 starts at £47,005 in the UK

Genesis has revealed its pricing for the new Genesis GV60 electric vehicle in the UK, the car will start at £47,0005 for the premium model. The top model in the range will be the Genesis GV60 Sport Plus, this model will cost £65,405 when it goes on sale.
CARS
Digital Trends

MacBooks are crushing Windows laptops in these 3 key areas

A lot has changed since the old days of the Mac vs. PC debate. Windows laptops aren’t the crusty, oversized devices they used to be. But with the launch of the M1 family of chips, especially in the latest MacBook Pro, Apple has taken the lead once again. Most obviously, those more efficient chips have made for some impressive performance, especially given how silent these laptops stay. But even beyond that, we came up with three key areas where Windows laptops are struggling to compete with MacBooks in 2022.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

If you would like to protect your privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites you may have visited when using your iPhone. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and completly clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge or leaft behind from certain websites.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

1Password 8 for Mac

Apple Mac users might be interested to know that the element team responsible for the fantastic 1Password password manager application has now launched version 8 for Mac systems after previously being available as a beta release. The new public release was launched yesterday and provides users with a redesigned interface and a number of new features including a new Universal Autofill feature enabling Apple users to enter passwords into applications in the same way that you can when using a browser.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Windows 11 preview update will break Microsoft Store apps

Windows 11 users may want to hold off on one of the more recent preview updates which is causing problems for .NET Framework 3.5 applications. Thankfully there are some workarounds for the issue, but for now your best bet is to probably avoid the KB5012643 preview for now. Microsoft acknowledged...
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Satechi X3 Slim Keyboard review: A fantastic alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's keyboards are pretty good, but an excellent option for your Mac Studio or Mac mini is the Satechi X3 Slim — and it costs a lot less than Apple's too.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Google Pixel Watch: Everything we know so far

After years of being in the rumor mill, Google’s purchase of Fitbit made a Pixel-branded smartwatch an inevitability. A pair of reports from Business Insider and the Verge in late 2021 pinned 2022 as the year the oft-rumored Pixel Watch would finally be released. In the months following that, we’ve learned a bit about the device, including by way of a physical leak in the style of the iPhone 4 from so many years ago.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Google is shutting down YouTube Go in August

YouTube Go launched back in 2016, it was designed to be a cut-down version of YouTube designed to use fewer data and work with lower-end devices. Now Google has unveiled that they will be shutting down YouTube Go in August, the news was announced yesterday, you can see more details below.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy