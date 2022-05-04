What’s new in iOS 15.5 beta 4 (Video)

A lot has changed since the old days of the Mac vs. PC debate. Windows laptops aren’t the crusty, oversized devices they used to be. But with the launch of the M1 family of chips, especially in the latest MacBook Pro, Apple has taken the lead once again. Most obviously, those more efficient chips have made for some impressive performance, especially given how silent these laptops stay. But even beyond that, we came up with three key areas where Windows laptops are struggling to compete with MacBooks in 2022.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO