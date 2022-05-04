ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chris Rock jokes 'was that Will Smith' after Dave Chappelle is attacked on stage

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Chris Rock reportedly made a joke after Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, asking “was that Will Smith?”.

The pair were performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when the crowd witnessed an audience member running onstage attempting to tackle the comedian at the Netflix is a Joke festival.

US reporter Sharon Carpenter was in attendance and tweeted that a man “ran on-stage and lunged at [Chappelle] knocking him to the floor.”

“Dave Chappelle got tackled to the ground on stage! Then Chris Rock came out and said, ‘was it Will Smith?!’ The wildest s***, I have ever seen!” author Julissa Arce also wrote on Twitter.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to reports, Chapelle tussled with the man before the audience member was taken away by security.

Rock then came back onto the stage after performing earlier in the evening and joked: “Was that Will Smith?”

According to reports, Chappelle later spoke to the crowd about the encounter by saying: "I don’t know if that was part of the show.

"I grabbed the back of that n****s head, his hair was spongy, absorbent,” he added. “Listen, I just want to say I’ve had an incredible time.”

He was also joined on stage by Jamie Foxx, a video showed . Chappelle thanked Fox after the attack.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” he said.

Footage available of the incident is limited on social media as phones were during the shows.

It comes after Smith stormed the Oscars stage after Rock made a joke comparing Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to G.I Jane due to her shaved head which is caused by alopecia.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Rock for further confirmation.

Have your say in our news democracy. C lick the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Sharon Carpenter
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Dave Chappelle
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Howard Stern points out the hypocrisy of the Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock incidents

Howard Stern has hit out at the hypocrisy of celebrities following the incident which saw Dave Chappelle attacked during a stand-up show.The comedian was performing as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in LA on Tuesday when a man in the crowd tackled him towards the end of the gig before being taken away by security.Jamie Foxx was on hand to help Chappelle against the attacker, while Chris Rock was also in attendance at the show and jokingly asked “was that Will Smith?” at the time, in reference to the infamous events at this year’s Oscars.Now, Stern has...
LOUISIANA STATE
Indy100

Comedian wore helmet at Grammys to protect him from any surprise slaps

A comedian wore a helmet on stage at the Grammy Awards in a nod to Will Smith's outburst at last week's Oscars - but viewers felt so tired.The comedian in question, Nate Bargatze, sparked debate with this outfit choice, with some claiming the infamous slap that occurred between Will Smith and Chris Rock is now being overplayed. "They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during their joke parts," he said on stage. "It doesn't even cover your face, I think it just focuses where you would hit me," he said. The clip was captured and shared...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy