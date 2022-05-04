ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey died by suicide, family says

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0tg3_0fSTkeUX00

Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey died by suicide, her family has said.

Posey’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, said that her daughter died aged 16 in a Facebook post shared on Monday night (2 May). No cause of death was given at the time.

In a statement released on Tuesday (3 May), Posey’s family told TMZ that she died by suicide.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life,” her family said.

In the Facebook post shared on Monday (2 May), Gatterman wrote: “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone.

“Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Posey began competing in beauty pageants at the age of three, rising to prominence through her role in TLC ’s reality series Toddlers & Tiaras .

Posey, who turned 16 last week, was best known for a viral gif taken from one of her appearances, in which she can be seen grinning mischeviously at the camera.

Tributes and condolences poured in on Facebook and on Posey’s Instagram page.

Among these were America’s Got Talent magician Kadan Bart Rockett, who wrote: “Can’t even believe this has happened. I’m praying for you guys to get through this. She always was so kind to all of us. Rest In Peace.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

