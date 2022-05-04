ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Karen Gillan: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 star teases director James Gunn with hilarious wrap gift

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lk1hS_0fSTkZ1m00

James Gunn has revealed that Karen Gillan trolled him with a hilarious gift after completing Guardians of the Galaxy 3 .

The director has wrapped production on the third instalment of the franchise, which is set to arrive in cinemas in 2023.

On Twitter on Tuesday (4 May), Gunn shared an image of the gift he received from Gillan. He wrote: “I have a weird phobia of people walking like Charlie Chaplin (or acting like Groucho). It doesn’t bother me when Chaplin (or Groucho) does it, just when people imitate them. So @karengillan gave me this as a wrap gift.”

The image shows a drawing of Gunn looking terrified while Gillan, wearing the make up of her Marvel character Nebula, stands nearby him, imitating Chaplin.

Gillan replied to the tweet with a series of laughing-face emojis.

Their fans lapped up Gillan’s gift of choice, with one replying: “Oh that’s brilliant. You’re evil in the best way possible.”

Another added: “You are a monster. And I love it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esSNG_0fSTkZ1m00

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released in cinemas on 5 May 2023. There will also be a Christmas special, released on Disney Plus in December, titled The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special .

However, the character from the film, including Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder , released on 8 July.

Gunn recently defended Pratt amid calls for his removal from the franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNyT9_0fSTkZ1m00

Next on the Marvel agenda is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , which is released in the UK on Thrusday (5 May) and Friday (6 May) in the US.

Find The Independent ’s review of the new film here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elizabeth Olsen: ‘I think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the talented crew’

Elizabeth Olsen is covering her eyes. “I can’t look at the screen. I’m sorry.” The cause of the actor’s dismay is not, as you might think, my face, but her own. It’s midway through our interview and I’ve switched off my laptop camera to evade internet issues, leaving Olsen alone, staring back at herself. She spends the rest of the chat with her eyes modestly directed to the right. “We should have caught up in person,” she says.This isn’t the behaviour you’d expect from a bankable Hollywood star of Marvel movies – and one who comes from an acting dynasty....
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
James Gunn
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Chris Pratt
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Madness#Film Star#Guardians Of The Galaxy 3#Disney Plus
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

BBC shares first glimpse of huge Party at the Palace stage

The public have been given a first look at the 360-degree stage set for the star-studded Platinum Jubilee pop concert on 4 June.It will take place at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, where 22,000 people, including members of the royal family, will gather to celebrate.The palace in the backdrop will be projected with the image of a Union Jack flag, as well as a portrait of the Queen, and lasers lighting up the London sky.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

ER fans ecstatic as Julianna Margulies sends sweet birthday message to George Clooney

ER fans are celebrating after Julianna Margulies shared a touching birthday message for George Clooney.Margulies and Clooney starred in the medical drama’s first five seasons from 1995 to 1999, playing love interests Carol Hathaway and Doug Ross. They returned as a married couple in the show’s final season, its 15th, in 2009.Clooney celebrated his 61st birthday on Friday (6 May), with Margulies sharing a photo of them together, taken back in 200, to mark the occasion.“Happy Birthday George!” she wrote, adding: “I consider myself one of the luckier ones for having you in my life. There’s just no one...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pete Davidson divulges ‘the only thing’ he doesn’t like about Kanye West feud during stand-up set

Pete Davidson has addressed the Kanye West controversy during a stand-up set.The comedian didn’t hold back on the subject when he graced the stage at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles for the Netflix is a Joke festival on Friday (29 April).In a video that was uploaded to Netflix’s YouTube channel this week, Davidson tells the crowd: “So, uh... how’s your year going? I’ve had a really weird year.”He then proceeded to address the feud with West that began when he started a relationship with the rapper’s ex Kim Kardashian in January 2022.Since Kardashian filed to divorce West, the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV series and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy