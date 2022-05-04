Karen Gillan: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 star teases director James Gunn with hilarious wrap gift

James Gunn has revealed that Karen Gillan trolled him with a hilarious gift after completing Guardians of the Galaxy 3 .

The director has wrapped production on the third instalment of the franchise, which is set to arrive in cinemas in 2023.

On Twitter on Tuesday (4 May), Gunn shared an image of the gift he received from Gillan. He wrote: “I have a weird phobia of people walking like Charlie Chaplin (or acting like Groucho). It doesn’t bother me when Chaplin (or Groucho) does it, just when people imitate them. So @karengillan gave me this as a wrap gift.”

The image shows a drawing of Gunn looking terrified while Gillan, wearing the make up of her Marvel character Nebula, stands nearby him, imitating Chaplin.

Gillan replied to the tweet with a series of laughing-face emojis.

Their fans lapped up Gillan’s gift of choice, with one replying: “Oh that’s brilliant. You’re evil in the best way possible.”

Another added: “You are a monster. And I love it.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released in cinemas on 5 May 2023. There will also be a Christmas special, released on Disney Plus in December, titled The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special .

However, the character from the film, including Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder , released on 8 July.

Gunn recently defended Pratt amid calls for his removal from the franchise.

Next on the Marvel agenda is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , which is released in the UK on Thrusday (5 May) and Friday (6 May) in the US.

Find The Independent ’s review of the new film here .