Kim Kardashian was gifted a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair before Met Gala

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gKqq_0fSTkY9300

While it’s now well-documented that Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe ’s JFK dress to the Met Gala on Monday night, it’s been revealed that the reality star now also owns a lock of the late actor’s hair.

In a video shared on the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Instagram page, Kardashian is seen receiving that lock in a small box.

“During @KimKardashian’s Met Gala dress fitting at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! HQ, our team surprised her with a silver box that contained an actual lock of Marilyn’s iconic platinum hair,” the caption on the post read.â

It added: “The Ripley’s team also filled her Met Gala dressing room with a trove of Marilyn Monroe and JFK memorabilia to help inspire her look.â ”

Kardashian is seen wearing jeans and a white singlet in the video. On receiving the lock of hair, she said: “Oh my god I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s**t and channel her.”

She added: “‘This is so special to me. Thank you so much, this is so cool.”

Speaking to boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was off camera, Kardashian added: “This is sleeping with me every night… sorry babe.”

Kardashian partnered with the museum to wear Monroe’s dress for 10 minutes at the Met Gala before changing into a replica.

Monroe famously wore the dress in 1962, just a few months before her death, to serenade US president John F Kennedy with a rendition of “Happy Birthday”.

Kardashian revealed that she lost 16 pounds in less than a month in order to fit into the gown, a move which has been criticised by social media users .

Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson
Marilyn Monroe
The Independent

