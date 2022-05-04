ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

No date yet for promised cut to student contribution fee – Harris

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dOo5_0fSTkOZ100

There is not yet a clear date for when the Government will cut the student contribution fee, the Higher Education Minister has said.

Simon Harris was speaking on Wednesday morning as he prepared to unveil 307 million euro (£260 million) of extra funding for Irish colleges and universities, following years of debate and discussion about a new funding arrangement for the sector.

Mr Harris reiterated his belief that the 3,000 euro student contribution charge is an “austerity-era” measure, and that it needs to be cut to alleviate financial pressure on students and their families.

But while he was adamant that student loans are “off the table” for the Government, he was not able to say when students will see the contribution charge cut.

Mr Harris said the 307 million euro will be spent over the coming years.

Student loans burden young people with more debt when they leave college at a time they're trying to meet lots of other pressures in life

Simon Harris

“We will spend about 2,000 euro more per student in college each year,” he said. “So it’s an investment of about 2,000 euro more in your education.

“We’re going to invest more, though, to change the system.

“We want to see more lecturers in our colleges, we want to see a better ratio between students and lecturers.

“We want to fund our education system to an equivalent level across the European Union.”

He said the Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to a number of measures designed to cushion students from the cost of college in the coming years.

“I’m delighted to say that yesterday the Government agreed that every year in advance of the Budget , I, and in due course my successors, will publish a paper showing how we can reduce the cost of education for working families.”

Mr Harris said the options are either improving the grant system, reducing fees, or a combination of both.

However, in an interview with RTE radio, Mr Harris declined to provide specific details about a mooted cut to the student contribution fee.

He insisted it is not just aspirational and the exact approach to saving students money needs to be debated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thFEv_0fSTkOZ100

“I think it is just at a level that is of an austerity era,” he said.

While not giving specifics, he pledged action will be taken for students in the upcoming Budget.

“What there will be in the October Budget is a package to support students,” Mr Harris said. “We’ll look at both the grants and the fees.

“Let me be really clear in case anybody thinks I’m in any way ambiguous on this: I believe that the 3,000 euro registration fee is too high. I believe it needs to come down. I’ve said that many times.”

He rejected any suggestion of introducing a student loan scheme.

“The Government agreed yesterday and made a formal decision that student loans are off the table, that they’re not equitable.

“They burden young people with more debt when they leave college at a time they’re trying to meet lots of other pressures in life.

“They’re not fair. And, quite frankly, they also don’t work.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#College#Higher Education#Irish#The European Union#Cabinet
The Independent

Bank hikes rates to 1% and warns cost crisis will send economy into reverse

The Bank of England has hiked interest rates to 1% as it warned the economy will go into reverse and that inflation will peak at more than 10% as the Ukraine war compounds a crippling cost of living crisis.Members of the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to increase rates from 0.75% to 1% – the fourth time they have voted for a rise in a row and taking rates to a level not seen since 2009.Three members called for a bigger increase to 1.25% due to worries over rocketing inflation, with the Bank ramping up its forecast for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Government ‘failing Black and Asian workers’ with Employment Bill delay, union warns

Racial inequalities in the workplace will become further entrenched due to government delays on the long-awaited Employment Bill, campaigners have warned.Plans to introduce the legislation will be dropped from this month’s Queen’s Speech, government officials confirmed last month, marking the second successive year it has been pushed back.The Conservative Party first committed to introducing an Employment Bill - which is supposed to better protect workers’ rights - in 2019. However, ministers have failed to follow up on this since then and no draft has been produced.TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: "Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity at work...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Euro
The Independent

Student demands money after mother spent their college fund on house renovation

A student has sparked a debate for questioning whether they’re owed their mother’s work bonus, after learning she spent their college fund on a house renovation.The student, who goes by the username u/bbburmah, detailed the situation in a post shared to the popular Reddit forum AITA [Am I The A**hole] two weeks ago, in a post titled: “WIBTA if I asked my mother to share her workplace bonus with me?”According to the graduate student, their mother divorced their stepfather about a year before they began university at 18 years old. A couple of years ago, their stepfather mentioned he was...
EDUCATION
Benzinga

2/3 Of Americans Are Living Paycheck-To-Paycheck: Report

As rising inflation continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. economy, a new study by LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) has determined nearly two-thirds of Americans are now living a paycheck-to-paycheck existence. What Happened: According to the ninth edition of the "Reality Check: Paycheck-To-Paycheck" research series conducted by LendingClub in partnership...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Biden's plans to cancel student loan debt invite legal scrutiny

As the Biden administration drops hints that it may move to cancel student loan debt with or without Congress, questions about Biden's legal authority to do so have arisen. President Joe Biden promised to address student loan debt on the 2020 campaign trail, but in office, he has mostly said he's waiting on Congress to act first. Though that stance seems to have shifted in recent weeks, experts are divided on whether or not Biden can legally shift student loan debt via executive order.
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy